Longford man handed three month jail term for burglary

A man was sentenced to three months in prison following a hearing at Granard District Court.

Francis McDonagh, Knockagowney, Longford was charged with holding stolen property at Townspark, Longford on March 16, 2016. He also faced a charge of criminal damage at on the same date.

The court heard that on the date in question, Gardaí got a report of a burglary at Camlin Mews. Entry was gained into the premises through an unsecured upstairs window at the back of the building. To get to the window, the defendant had to go over the back wall at the Credit Union.

Items taken in the burglary, included a 49” flat screen television, a playstation and 20 - 30 games, valued at approximately €1,000. Meanwhile, two CCTV cameras were also damaged, to the cost of €1,164.39.

Enquiries carried out in relation to the incident led the Gardaí to Mr McDonagh.

“I was messing with drugs at the time your honour,” the defendant admitted.

The court then heard that the property was all recovered, before Solicitor for the accused, Mr John Quinn explained; “He was quite intoxicated at the time judge.”

Judge Hughes, however, didn’t accept this explanation. He said he doubted the defendant’s level of intoxication, due to his ability to enter the premises and carry a 49” television. He said he had no doubt that Mr McDonagh would have sold them on at a great discount to feed his “greedy, dirty, filthy habit of taking drugs” without “caring a whit” about the injured party.

Judge Hughes then sentenced Mr McDonagh to three months in prison.