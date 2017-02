A mortgage arrears workshop will be held on February 11, 2017 from 10am - 1pm at the Hotel Kilmore, Cavan.

Areas covered on the day will include mortgage arrears and how they can occur; demystifying standard financial statements; possible solutions; the MARP process and the banks obligations to the customer. Places are filling up fast so to book a slot, phone 089 416 8595 for more details.