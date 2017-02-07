Longford tourism hosting free workshop

County Longford Tourism, in collaboration with Fáilte Ireland, will host an information day and workshop for accommodation providers and business owners in the county next Monday, February 6 in Backstage Theatre, Longford town.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy, Chairperson County Longford Tourism, explained, “We are currently working on a number of projects which we believe will have a positive impact on tourism numbers to the county. People who are considering applying for Leader funding will also find next Monday’s event very informative.”

He added, “We hope that these projects will assist us in the promotion of County Longford as a tourism destination and see increased numbers of people utilising the amenities available to both visitors as well as residents of our towns and villages.”

Anna Delaney, County Longford Tourism, outlined that in order to move forward with the development of tourism in the county, the issue of accommodation also needed to be addressed.

The first information session, on Monday next from 11am to 1pm, is being delivered by Peter Stocksborough, Quality Assurance Manager with Fáilte Ireland.

He will address the issue of accommodation and also provide advice on the various changes which have recently taken place within the industry.

Following lunch, Fiona Candon, Training and Business Support Specialist with First Western will address attendees from 1.30pm. Fiona will present a training workshop on developing and selling new Longford Tourism visitor experiences.

Ms Delaney said this training will be beneficial to everyone. “Business owners of accommodation, restaurants, pubs, activities and attractions, festivals and events organisers and anyone interested in working together to develop distinct Longford visitor experiences are all welcome.”

There is no fee for those attending the information day and workshops, and Longford Tourism staff will be available on the day and afterwards to assist in any way possible.

To register for attendance, please contact Anna Delaney at the tourism office on 043 33 42577 or e-mail info@longfordtourism.ie by Friday next, February 3.