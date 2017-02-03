Longford 'Cityswifter' on exciting journe

After a busy weekend which saw him being named the region’s ‘Best Young Entrepreneur’; begin the Google ‘Adopt a Start-up’ programme and appear alongside Mary Kennedy on RTE’s Nationwide, Brian O’Rourke said he has had a “bit of rest” and is “raring to go again”.

On Thursday last, the 26-year-old co-founder of CitySwifter fended off stiff competition from Leitrim, Donegal and Sligo, in the Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur regional final in Sligo’s Radisson Hotel.

Impressing the judges with the concept of crowdsourcing buses for a more sustainable shared transport solution, the entrepreneur will now progress onto the national finals in March for a chance to win a share in a €100,000 winners’ investment fund.

Reflecting on the day with enthusiasm, Brian said “the pitch went well. The judges got the concept and we had put a lot of work into the business plan before hand.

“We had good support on the day with fellow Longford contestants Louise Brennan and Rachel Masterson also there. We got to meet all the other contestants and it was a great day of networking and making contacts. It ended well and we are delighted with the result.”

With this win in the bag they now must work towards gaining the national title. “We have to refine the business plan and get ready for the next stage while also running and improving the business.

“The investment from winning the county prize allowed us to develop our driver app which was built by our in-house technical team but further developed by Longford company Purple Decks in Redleaf House.”

For more details on this story as well as lots more, check out this week’s Longford Leader on sale now!