Longford schools celebrate Safer Internet Day
A number of Longford schools are set to celebrate Safer Internet Day, an EU wide initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, especially young people, on Tuesday, February 7.
This is the fourteenth year of the event and this year’s theme is, ‘Be the Change: Unite for a Better Internet’.
The following Longford schools have signed up to run Safer Internet Day campaigns - St Bernard’s National School, Abbeylara; Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard; Aughnagarron National School, Granard; St Bernard’s National School, Abbeylara; St Mary's NS, Newtowncashel and Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on