Longford schools celebrate Safer Internet Day

A number of Longford schools are set to celebrate Safer Internet Day, an EU wide initiative to promote a safer internet for all users, especially young people, on Tuesday, February 7.

This is the fourteenth year of the event and this year’s theme is, ‘Be the Change: Unite for a Better Internet’.

The following Longford schools have signed up to run Safer Internet Day campaigns - St Bernard’s National School, Abbeylara; Cnoc Mhuire Secondary School, Granard; Aughnagarron National School, Granard; St Bernard’s National School, Abbeylara; St Mary's NS, Newtowncashel and Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard.