Clonfin Commemoration this weekend in Co Longford

The annual Clonfin Commemoration Ceremony will be held on Sunday, February 5 next outside Granard.

Proceedings will begin with Mass for all deceased members in St Mary's Church, Granard at 11:30 am and this will be followed by the commemoration ceremony which takes place on the site at 3pm.

This year’s guest speaker is Mr David Leahy.

He is a well known Longford Historian who has contributed hugely to Longford’s Historical Records.

During Sunday’s commemoration, his address will deal with the story of Thomas Ashe who died 100 years ago this year.

The local committee is looking forward to a big turn out on the day and refreshments will be served in McElvaney's, Coolarty once the commemoration concludes.