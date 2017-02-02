New tourism website to showcase angling in Co Longford

The County Longford Tourism office is inviting local anglers to attend a special meeting on Friday, February 10 at 8pm in John Browne’s Pub, Longford town.

Longford Tourism are currently working on a number of projects, including the development of a new visitlongford.ie website and associated social media campaign, to promote the county as an attractive tourist destination.

Anna Delaney, Longford Tourism office, explained that the new website will include a dedicated angling section and she is inviting all anglers to next week’s meeting to share their expertise and knowledge.

“We are anxious to highlight all of the amenities and activities available to national and international visitors, as well as residents of our own towns and villages,” outlined Ms Delaney.

Keith O’Brien, who is developing the website, will be in attendance to answer questions from anglers and it is hoped the angling section on visitlongford.ie will include information from around the county with images, mapping and details on all angling events.

Ms Delaney concluded, “We can also profile tourism related business, whether that is an accommodation (Fáilte Ireland approved), boat hire or fishing tackle shop.”