Plan to drive creative cultural activity in Longford

A Culture & Creativity Plan is to be developed in Longford as part of the roll out of Creative Ireland Programme / Clár Éire Ildánach and to drive public participation in creative cultural activity across the county.

Creative Ireland is the Government’s Legacy Programme for Ireland 2016 Centenary and last week, Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, Heather Humphreys TD, met with Longford Chief Executive Paddy Mahon to discuss the programme.

Minister Humphreys explained, “Mr Mahon and I discussed how we will maximise the impact of the programme in Longford. I asked him to establish a Culture Team bringing together relevant personnel to develop a Culture & Creativity Plan for the county.”

Creative Ireland is a five-year all-of-government initiative, which at its core is a wellbeing strategy which aims to improve access to cultural and creative activity in every county across the country.

Creative Ireland will prioritise children’s access to art, music, drama and coding; enhance the provision of culture and creativity in every community; further develop Ireland as a global hub for film and TV production; empower and support our artists and drive investment in our cultural institutions; further enhance our global reputation abroad. From 2018, an annual County of Culture will also be held each year.

Minister Humphreys outlined that she has made a specific allocation of €1 million to the Local Authorities towards the implementation of the 2017 Creative Ireland Plans.

She said, “I have asked the national Creative Ireland team to conduct workshops around the country this spring. I view these workshops as a two-way learning process from which best practice can emerge. The date for the Longford workshop will be announced in the coming weeks.”