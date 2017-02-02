Longford man raises €18,000 for children's hospital

Following a successful fundraising drive in 2016 which saw two Ballymahon men cycle 600km across Ireland, run 42km across New York, raffle off a tractor and raise over €18,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital a new four day challenge fundraiser is being organised for South Westmeath Hospice.

Pauric Connolly from Ballymahon and his brother-in-law Keith McCloughry from Kenagh cycled from Mizen Head to Malin Head last July followed by the New York Marathon in November.

Reflecting on the marathon and the gruelling training programme, Pauric said “I ran the marathon in 4:14, it was a brilliant experience and something I always wanted to do. I would like to do another one but we have three kids at home. I was up training at 4:30am every day and home again before the children got up.”

