Gerry Brady Memorial Hunt for this weekend in co Longford

Drumlish & Ballinamuck Gun Club are holding the first Gerry Brady memorial fox hunt this Sunday (February 5) in Drumlish and surrounding areas.

Attendees are asked to be at Drumlish Community Centre car park at 10:30am sharp.

A perpetual trophy presentation will take place that evening for the first fox down with prizes also being given out.

In addition, a donation bucket will be in situ with all proceeds being divided between Cancer Care and the Irish Heart Foundation.