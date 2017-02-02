Gerry Brady Memorial Hunt for this weekend in co Longford

Drumlish & Ballinamuck Gun Club are holding the first Gerry Brady memorial fox  hunt this Sunday (February 5) in Drumlish and surrounding areas.

 

Attendees are asked to be at Drumlish Community Centre car park   at 10:30am sharp.

 A perpetual  trophy presentation will take place that evening  for the first fox down with  prizes also being given out.

In addition, a  donation bucket will be in situ with all proceeds being divided between Cancer Care and the Irish  Heart Foundation.