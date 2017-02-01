Steady growth in Longford and beyond expected in 2017

The Leinster Property Auction have indicated they expect another year of strong growth in 2017 with confidence remaining strong in most areas.

According to a new report released by www.daft.ie, the property market during 2016 increased nationally by 8%, and impressively over 9% in the Leinster region.

Very similar figures were seen in 2015, showing the market is still recovering strongly with increases becoming more settled particularly in the urban areas which seen bigger increases earlier in the recovery.

However a major challenge in 2016 was the housing supply shortage which looks to continue, thus feeding into the continued rise of house prices in 2017 and indeed for the next few years.

With this increase in prices, The Leinster Property Auction are encouraging anyone thinking of selling this year to get in contact with them to arrange for a free property valuation.

Last year saw a landmark year for the auction group with 6 public auctions in Leinster and an average success rate of over 93% which was the highest in the country.

Patrick Folan of The Leinster Property Auction commented that, “We believe the success of our auctions is due to the large marketing campaign we undertaken in Ireland and abroad as well as strong working partnerships with local auctioneers across the province. We remain the only auction company in Ireland who do not charge any upfront costs to enter a property into auction.”

45 Main Street, Longford

Offered at bids over €160,000 in partnership with Padraic Davis Auctioneering, Longford Town

“We are delighted to offer to the market this well located commercial and residential property in the heart of Longford Town. No. 45 is a mixed use, 3 storey building containing 3 apartments and a ground floor shop unit. There is also an extension to the rear that may be used as a 4th apartment, subject to the necessary planning permissions. The residential units include a large three bedroom apartment along with 2 x one bedroom apartments. This will make the ideal investment property offering a strong rental yield.”

Old Millennium Tavern, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

Offered at bids over €299,000 in partnership with Padraig Smith Auctioneers, Cavan Town

“A great investment property comprising of a 7 day licensed premises with 12 en-suite bedrooms. The property extends over three floors, the ground floor has a Bar / Function Area with capacity for 150 patrons, a professional commercial kitchen and Ladies and Gents toilet facilities. Spread over the remaining floors are 12 en-suite bedrooms used previously as a Bed & Breakfast.