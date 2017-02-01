Playwriting Festival seeks new works from Longford authors

SCRIPTS Ireland’s Playwriting Festival, which is dedicated to new Irish plays, is looking for new works.

Taking place across Birr, Co Offaly from Sunday, July 9- Sunday, July 16, playwrights (both established and emerging) are invited to submit original 15 minute plays on the theme, “What Next?”

Scripts most suited for development will then be chosen by the selection panel headed by playwright Eugene O'Brien. Deadline for submission is Friday, March 31.

Playwrights must be available to be in Birr from Sunday, July 9 -Thursday, July 13, as well as attend the headline event at Birr Theatre & Arts Centre on Sunday, July 16, where the plays will be presented as staged readings.

There will be a prize for "Best Play".

There are also opportunities for winning playwrights to meet and engage with production and dramaturgy departments of professional theatre companies and network with production partners.

The winning play may then go on to represent the festival in further opportunities and events, should production partners deem it appropriate.

Playwrights can submit plays by e-mail to submissions.scripts@gmail.com or by post to "Scripts", Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Oxmantown Hall, Birr, Co Offaly.

For more information as well as the submission conditions, log on to www.scriptsireland.com