Burke urges Longford clubs to attend Athlone Sports Capital information evening

Fine Gael TD Peter Burke has appealed to sports clubs from across Longford to attend an information evening in Athlone IT next week over how best to secure grant aid funding.

The event is scheduled for next Tuesday, February 7 from 7-9pm and, according to Mr Burke, it's an occasion that promises plenty.

He said he has already spoken at length with Minister of State Patrick O'Donovan in an attempt to increase Longford-Westmeath's share of sports capital investment.

“I have met with a number of clubs across Longford over the past number of weeks and I would urge more clubs to attend an information evening in Athlone which has been organised to let people know about the funding system and the application process," he said.

"The online applications system is now open and applications will be taken until 24th February, 2017.

"Budget 2017 saw the reintroduction of the Sports Capital Programme, which will be worth over €52 million annually.

The grant helps out registered clubs in buying sports equipment, refurbishing existing facilities and building new sports facilities, including all weather pitches, providing flood lighting or dressing room facilities. I understand that 24 clubs and organisations in Longford benefitted from the grants last year and I would like to see even more applying successfully this year.

“I would urge all local sports groups who feel that they could benefit in any way to register at www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie. There is a section in relation to a tax number-if your organisation does not have one of these then a simple form can be sent to revenue to obtain this.

"If any group needs help with the registration process, or completing the form come January, they can call my office on 044 9385044 or make an appointment to attend any of my clinics which are run weekly on Fridays in Longford.

"There are also step by step guides available on the website, as well as youtube videos. At a time when physical exercise is becoming less popular and obesity is rising, the Government is pushing activity and sports, which aid not just people's health but their social lives and community spirit across the country. I am determined to increase the number of clubs and teams benefitting from this money in Longford as I have seen first-hand how it aids communities and teams in the region."