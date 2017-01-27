Longford's Brian O'Rourke and CitySwifter progress to national final of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur competition

Brian O’Rourke, from Kenagh, won the Best Start-Up category at the Regional Finals of Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) competition at the Radisson Hotel in Sligo last night.

26-year-old Brian, and his business CitySwifter, fended off opposition from Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal to win favour with the judges and clinch a place in the National Final of IBYE which takes place in Dublin.





Brian now has the opportunity to become Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur and share in a €100,000 winners’ investment fund when he competes in the national final in March.



CitySwifter, is a crowd-sourced commuter shuttle bus that picks you up near your home and drops you off at work.

You can learn more about CitySwifter by tuning in to RTE's Nationwide at 7pm tonight (Friday, January 27) where Mary Kennedy will be out and about on their shuttles!

Don't forget to tune in to @RTENationwide at 7pm tonight where @KennedyMary will be out and about on our shuttles at @RyanAcademy! pic.twitter.com/RSdjCC1wLu — CitySwifter (@CitySwifter) January 27, 2017

ALSO READ:

Longford trio keep Dublin commuters moving

Longford entrepreneurs hoping to progress in IBYE competition