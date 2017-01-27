Longford and Roscommon county councils in talks to set up cross-border tourism hub

Senior officials from Longford and Roscommon County Councils are setting their signs on introducing a cross border tourism hub.

Negotiations between both local authorities have already taken place with a view to adopting what Director of Services Barbara Heslin described as a "shared vision" for both counties.

Ms Heslin was speaking at last night's meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.

"It's a joint collaboration between Longford County Council and Roscommon County Council in relation to Lanesboro and Ballyleague to try and create a hub to support tourism," she said.

Listening on, elected members gave their universal backing to the move.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Mark Casey was the first to applaud those plans as he referred to the many tourist focused projects south Longford and in particular the greater Lanesboro area had played host to in recent months.

Cllr Gerald Farrell was just as enthused, indicating the joint approach by both county councils could transform Lanesboro and south Longford as a whole.

"It will really develop the whole region and it has to be embraced," he bullishly put it.

