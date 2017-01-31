Longford Macra members encouraged to engage in strategic planning

Macra na Féirme’s strategic planning process is set to begin over the coming weeks and will set out the key areas of focus, broad areas of activity and priorities for the organisation over the next five to seven years.

It will involve a significant level of consultation and engagement with members, associate members, sponsors, funders and other stakeholders.

Macra is pleased to announce the appointment of a consultancy team jointly led by Ciaran Lynch of Community Engagement Partners and Dr Pat Bogue of Broadmore Research to support the organisation in developing a long term strategic plan.

For members of the organisation, there will be four consultations around the country (Charleville Park Hotel on Monday, January 30 at 7.30pm; The Abbey Hotel Roscommon on Monday, February 6 at 7.30pm; City North Hotel Meath on Thursday, February 9 at 7.30pm; The Granville Hotel Waterford on Wednesday, February 15 at 7.30pm). All Macra members and patrons are encouraged to attend a consultation close to them.

Past members are also welcome to attend.

To book your place at any one of these events, please register to attend online at www.macra.ie/buy-tickets-skill