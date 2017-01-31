Humphreys planning to help towns like Ballymahon build on their strengths
Minister Heather Humphreys was particularly complimentary of her host town on Monday.
“This is a town that builds on its strengths,” the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs said. “Through the action plan, I want to see other towns - and Ballymahon - continue to build on their strengths and that's why I'm going to be investing in over 600 towns right across the country.”
