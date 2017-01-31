Humphreys planning to help towns like Ballymahon build on their strengths

Humphreys planning to help towns like Ballymahon build on their strengths

Minister Heather Humphreys was particularly complimentary of her host town on Monday.

“This is a town that builds on its strengths,” the Minister for Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs said. “Through the action plan, I want to see other towns  - and Ballymahon - continue to build on their strengths and that's why I'm going to be investing in over 600 towns right across the country.”