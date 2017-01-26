Stonepark NS talent show fundraiser

Building works on the ten new classrooms at Stonepark national school are well advanced.

As the walls have started to go up, parents, staff, pupils and the local community can start to imagine the look of the new school.

The €2m building programme will see new classrooms and a large general purpose room.

However the Department will not cover the full costs of the works and there will be a significant shortfall and as a result the school have embarked on an ambitious fundraising programme. A dedicated fundraising committee is now in place and is headed up by Deirdre Mulligan, Deputy Principal at the school. It also features Trish McHugh (secretary), James Gorham (treasurer), Mary Conlon, Mary McLoughlin and Eamon Brennan.

The first fundraising event will be Stonepark4Talent in the Longford Arms on Saturday March 4. This is an exciting talent show with €800 in prizes. Twelve acts have successfully auditioned and will be performing.

Each act has a mentor, and there will be judges whilst Joe Flaherty will be MC. It promises to be an exciting night. Tickets are available from the school 043-3346036 or Farrell Coy Art Shop and cost €15 for adults and €10 for children. To keep abreast of the event follow their facebook page, stonepark4talent, and check the Longford Leader for regular updates also.

School principal Meriel McCord is looking forward to the big night and told the Longford Leader: “We will need a number of fundraising events to raise this money but I have no doubt we will reach our target.

“The enthusiasm of parents, staff and local community is tremendous, Stonepark is a thriving community and one only has to look at the huge development at Grattan Og to see what they can do.”

The school would greatly appreciate any financial assistance and donations which will be recognised in the brochure on the night. Businesses can advertise in the brochure through sponsoring an act or by placing an advertisement in the brochure. A full page advert will cost €100 and a half page advert costs €50.