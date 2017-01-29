Killoe gears up for couch to 5km challenge

Killoe Emmet Óg have unveiled plans for their ambitious five week couch to 5km challenge as part of the GAA’s health and wellbeing plan.

Registration and weigh in for the event will take place in Ennybegs Community Centre, Killoe, on Wednesday, February 1 from 7 to 7.30pm.

It is an extensive and all inclusive project that seeks to increase health and wellbeing across the entire community.

The hope is to encourage as many members of the wider local community as possible to take part in the club’s 5km event on Sunday, March 12.

Next Wednesday’s registration event will also feature a talk from Longford Person of the Year and local psychotherapist, Victor Connell.

He will focus on coping skills, resilience, and generally looking after our mental health and when and where people can receive help if needed.

Another speaker will be the HSE’s Smoking cessation officer Dr Gail Mc Neil.

The final speaker is another popular local and leading nutritionist, Niamh Devaney, who will address healthy eating and will also be available to the course participants over the five weeks for advice and support.

The programme will include a weekly weight check and there is also the option to work with personal trainer, Brendan Doyle, in the Mall every Wednesday at 6:45pm for those aspiring to run the 5km in March. He told the Leader that it will cater for runners at all levels and if you haven’t run in years then this is the perfect place to start. Those taking part will also be encouraged to join the weekly Saturday morning park-run in the Mall, which starts at 9.30am.

The GAA health and wellbeing programme aims to include the entire community and already the three crèches in the parish (Step by Step, Child’s Play and Teach Leanbh) have implemented a healthy eating and daily physical activity policy. St Theresa’s NS Killoe have numerous healthy eating policies and there is an ongoing emphasis on health and physical activity.

There are prizes for the man and woman who lose the most weight and then prizes also for the pair that improves their lifestyle the most – perhaps they finally give up the cigarettes and run a 5km at the end of the five weeks.

The organisers have paid tribute to the many sponsors who have helped the project out and these include: Mary Corr at Step by Step Montessori; Padraig Loughrey chemist, Eamon and Fiona Shannon Spanfix Ltd; Peter Dolan and Joe Flynn at Spirit Clothing; Geraldine O’Reilly of Enchanted Hair Salon, Cullyfad and Frank & Dolores Kiernan, of Kiernan Steel Killoe.

The cost for the five week event is €15 for walkers and €40 for joggers. Registration will automatically sign you up for Killoe's 5km on Sunday March 12. People who cannot register on Wednesday night or online via the club website but are keen to take part can contact Claire on 086-8100518.