Longford County Council launches new logo

Longford County Council took a major step forward in rebranding itself as a modern dynamic organisation with the recent launch of a new corporate logo and website.

The logo designed by local graphic designer, Noel Strange places a strong emphasis on the Local Authority’s relationship with the citizens of the County, with the different Towns and Villages and with its ability to deliver for Longford when opportunities for growth and development are presented.

The design encapsulates the historical significance of County Longford together with its future potential and according to Paddy Mahon Chief Executive of Longford County Council presents “that sense of vibrancy that we want to portray to the outside world.”

He added: “If we want to be seen as a modern forward looking county then we need to ensure that the way we present and market ourselves is seen as professional and appealing. This new logo with its emphasis on connectedness will form the bedrock of our relationship with all partners going forward.”

The new website www.longfordcoco.ie also received much praise when it was unveiled. The user friendly interface is simple to navigate with its primary focus on the service areas of the Council.

The members of Longford County Council were unanimous in their praise for the new site with Cathaoirleach Cllr Mick Cahill commenting : “It is an honour to oversee the modernisation of the Council logo and website.”

The new release is the first in a series of new websites that Longford County Council will roll out in the coming weeks with a Longford Libraries website and longford.ie portal to follow.