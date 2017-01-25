Bird flu discovered in a whooper swan on Longford-Leitrim border

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed that a case of bird flu has been detected in a whooper swan found on the Longford-Leitrim border.

This is the fourth case of bird flu in Ireland and it is the second swan that has been found to be infected with the h5n8 flu virus.

In late December 2016, an Eurasian wigeon (species of duck) tested positive for the h5n8 flu virus in both Wexford town and Tawin Island, Oranmore, Co Galway.

A dead whooper swan found in The Sluggary, Borrisokane, County Tipperary last week was also confirmed to have the virus.

According to the Dept of Agriculture, the latest case was discovered at Gortermone, Carrigallen.

No outbreaks have been detected in poultry in Ireland so far.

Poultry flock owners are being urged to remain vigilant for any signs of disease in their flocks, and report any disease suspicion to their nearest Department Veterinary Office.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed that although the H5N8 subtype can cause serious disease in poultry and other birds, no human infections with this virus have been reported worldwide and therefore risk to humans is considered to be very low.

The public is advised not to handle sick or dead birds.



Weekly updates on wild birds which test positive for the virus will be published on the Dept of Agriculture website.



The Department of Agriculture has also set up an Avian Influenza Helpline;

Avian Influenza Helpline: 076 106 4403

Outside of Office hours: 1850 200 456

