Former Longford Garda chiefs head up double tragedies

Two former Garda superintendents who previously served in Longford and Granard are heading up two major investigations this week.

The first incident took place in Ardee, Co Louth last Monday evening (January 21) and resulted in the tragic deaths of two local women in an horrific road traffic accident.

Irish Wheelchair Association and Ardee Hospice volunteer Josie Duff and her cousin, Kathy McDonald, both died after being struck by a car while crossing the Dublin-Derry road at around 6:30pm.

The driver of the car was uninjured, but gardai have since launched an appeal for witnesses to contact them.

That appeal is one which is being led by Superintendent Fergus Treanor, formerly of Longford Garda Station.

The 51-year-old left his post as Longford Garda chief last year, some 16 months after moving from the nearby Cavan/Monaghan Division.

His position was subsequently filled by Superintendent Jim Delaney back in August.

Like his Monaghan counterpart, Lucan based Superintendent Dermot Mann is well known to many in the northern end of the county.

He previously served as Granard Garda Superintendent for three years before leaving for Lucan in Dublin in March 2011.

Having fronted a number of high profile criminal investogations in the interim, Supt Mann is this week hoping to make progress in relation to Ireland's latest gangland related murder.

Thirty-six-year-old father of two, Noel Reilly died after sustaining stab wounds in a violent attack last Wednesday (January 18).

Mr Reilly was stabbed in the arm, beaten by a five-man gang and then driven over by a car in a quiet suburban estate.

Detectives are treating the murder as a gangland attack with sources pinning the murder on a major disagreement between two local crime groups.

It is also the fourth killing to have been recorded in Justice Minister Frances Fitzgerald's Dublin-Mid West constituency since November.