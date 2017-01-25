Longford trio hoping to progress in IBYE

Three young entrepreneurs, Louise Brennan, Brian O’Rourke and Rachel Masterson, will be striving to take a giant step towards becoming Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur (IBYE) on Thursday, January 26.

The impressive Longford trio are going head-to-head with entrepreneurs from Leitrim, Sligo and Donegal at the Regional Final of the IBYE competition at the Radisson Hotel in Sligo.

Louise Brennan (31), of Fabiani based in Longford town, will be the county’s representative in the ‘Best Established Business Category’.

Brian O’Rourke (26), of CitySwifter based in Kenagh, is in the Best Start-Up Business Category, while Rachel Masterson (27), of Mast Media based in Longford town, is in the Best Business Idea Category.

Michael Nevin, Head of Enterprise with Local Enterprise Office Longford, wished the local category winners the best of luck at the Regional Final.

He remarked, “We see the IBYE initiative as an important springboard for our young entrepreneurs who want to start or expand a business. The 180 entrepreneurs across every county in Ireland who share €1.5 million in investment funding, which include our County Winners and Runners-up, can now make their business ideas and expansion plans a reality in 2017. It’s also about nurturing entrepreneurs through bootcamps, training, networking and mentoring, with job creation benefits throughout the region.”

At the Regional Final in Sligo, one entrepreneur from each competition category will be selected by the judging panel to compete at the IBYE National Final in March.

Last year, Niall Mimnagh of Mimergy in Longford, progressed from the Regional Final in the Best Start-Up Business category.

So far, 180 talented entrepreneurs across every county in Ireland, aged between 18 and 35, have been awarded a total of €1.5 million in investment funding through the Local Enterprise Offices, after winning or becoming runners-up in IBYE County Finals.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Ms Mary Mitchell O’Connor TD, said: “This competition highlights that Ireland’s entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well. Our young entrepreneurs are the employers of the future, and are the backbone of the Irish economy. I look forward to meeting more of our incredible entrepreneurial talent from around the country at the next stage of the competition.”