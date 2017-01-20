Fears that proposed Longford rate increases will lead to job losses - Chamber of Commerce organises public meeting for Monday

As the proposed rate valuation furore intensifies and amid job loss fears, a public meeting will take place on Monday, January 23 at 6pm in the Longford Arms Hotel to address the issue.

Longford Chamber of Commerce has organised the meeting and Chamber President, Derek Scanlon explained, “The main purpose of the meeting is to provide as much information about the revaluation process and about the appeals mechanism as possible.

“There has been a lot of shock and distress with the certificates landing in the post over the past couple of weeks and we need to ensure that every business owner has the full facts and understands the best way to respond to the Valuation Office.”

A representative from the Valuation Office has agreed to attend the meeting on Monday to give a presentation on the overall revaluation process and also the appeals mechanism.

In addition specific appointments with the valuation office will be available in the Local Authority offices in the coming weeks and details of those appointments will be made available at the meeting on Monday.

Following the provision of information the meeting will also be opened to general comments from the floor where people can raise specific concerns that they may have or indeed make specific requests for help or assistance with the rates revaluation process.

Mr Scanlon remarked, “We are particularly concerned for business that are facing dramatic increases in their rates bills under the revaluation process. The increases for those businesses are coming at a time when County Longford is seeing a sizeable reduction in the live register for the first time since the recession. Our fear is that these increases will lead to further job losses.

“This is also against a backdrop of lack of government expenditure on key infrastructure such as the upgrading of the N4 National Primary Route to Motorway status, the provision of adequate broadband to enable businesses to work online and the invisibility of any inward investment into the County.”

