Expressions of interest sought over new Longford tourism fund

Local companies and accommodation providers are being invited to submit applications for funding support under a new State backed tourism drive, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Fronted by Longford Community Resources Ltd and Longford County Council's Local Community Development Committee (LCDC), grants of up to €200,000 are being made available in conjunction with the programme.

The aim of the enterprise seeks to increase tourist and visitor numbers to Longford by investing and developing products, services, infrastructure, accommodation, festivals and events.

Its annoucement has been given the thumbs up by tourism chiefs.

“It's going to be a big help to people who are involved in festivals and with their organising and operating costs,” said Chairperson of County Longford's Tourism Committee, Cllr Micheál Carrigy.

“We all saw the success of the Taste of Lakelands Festival in Lanesboro and Ballyleague last year. This is all about bringing more people into our county.”

For more information, contact LCRL at (043) 3345555 or email: enquiries@lcrl.ie