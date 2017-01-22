Longford councillor in speed sign plea

There were renewed calls last week for solar powered speed signs to be rolled out at various locations across County Longford.

Cllr John Browne issued the request as councillors held their first monthly meeting of 2017.

He said it was his understanding similar moves were afoot by Mayo County Council.

“I do think it would be a good step as it gives people an idea of what speed they are travelling at,” he said.

In particular, Cllr Browne referenced the need for a sign to be placed along the Ardagh Road.

He was supported by Fianna Fáil Cllrs PJ Reilly and Luie McEntire.