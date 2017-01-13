Cameron workers in Longford town accept WRC pay deal

Workers at the Cameron plant in Longford town have voted to take the package that is now on offer following recommendations from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC).

After discussions last Tuesday night between workers and representatives from union, Unite, a secret ballot was held in respect of the proposals and employees overwhelmingly accepted what was on offer.

Management at the plant announced the wind down of both the factory and the workforce late last year and it is envisaged that most of the workers will be gone by the end of this month.

A small few, the Leader understands, have been asked to remain for a further few weeks to ensure that orders are completed.

The R&D section will be relocated to another part of Longford town.

“I would have felt that this company could have done better for its workforce in the circumstances,” Unite’s regional officer, Willie Quigley said after the package accepted was reached throught Unite and WRC efforts.

“Everybody knows that this company is wealthy and when the merger took place last year both CEOs said that this was a great new beginning and a securing of the future for all the workers involved.”

Mr Quigley went on to say that developments over the past few days may not have brought about a very satisfactory conclusion to the saga, but the workers had now spoken and that would bring matters to a conclusion.

“What has happened over the past few days is not a good situation but we could get no more out of the company and the people have voted to accept what is on offer, so that is that,” he added.

“For the last while, workers at Cameron showed great good will by putting in long hours to get orders out and by training up workers from other countries who were brought to the Longford plant.”