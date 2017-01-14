Green light for Longford retail development

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission for a licenced retail unit at the Connaught Road, Longford.

Ruby Way Limited, 27 Fitzwilliam Place, Dublin 2, originally submitted four planning applications for a series of developments on the grounds of the former Longford Creamery.

However, one of these applications, for the development of a single storey licensed convenience discount retail unit was appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

The development, which has since been approved, will consist of the demolition of all existing buildings and structures on the site; the provision of a single storey convenience discount retail unit with off-licence including loading bay, external plant area, bin storage areas and signage; the provision of car and bike parking spaces and an ESB substation and all associated landscaping and boundary treatments and other works necessary to facilitate the development. The development also includes the provision of a new distributor road, cycle lane and footpath to connect the site with Connaught Road to the south and Little Water Street to the north. This element was included in all four applications.

The other applications made by Ruby Way Limited that have been granted planning permission by Longford County Council include a mixed use retail/commercial development, consisting of a two storey café/coffee shop unit with ancillary staff areas; a two storey restaurant/take-away (including drive through take-away); a two storey building comprising a retail unit at ground floor level and a retail unit at first floor level; signage; bin storage; car and bicycle parking spaces; lighting and all associated landscaping, boundary treatment, engineering and site development works necessary.

They were also granted planning permission for a licensed petrol filling station development made up of a single storey ancillary retail and commercial unit (comprising of a retail area, off-licence, coffee shop, cafe and deli area and ancillary staff and store rooms); a forecourt and canopy with fuel dispensing pumps; a car wash area; underground fuel storage; signage; car, HGV and bicycle parking spaces, lighting and all associated works.

Finally, planning was granted for a single storey car sales showroom with ancillary service area and staff area; bin storage areas; signage on the proposed buildings; car parking spaces and all associated works.