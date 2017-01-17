North Longford parish of Abbeylara set for 'Let's Do It'

Let’s do it’ is the new 2017 motivational mantra around Abbeylara.

At the start of every New Year we all make resolutions to get fitter and healthier and in Abbeylara they have launched ‘Abbey’s Five Week Motivation Challenge’ so that the community can come together and have fun and enjoyment as they get healthier.

The challenge begins on Saturday, January 14 and runs until Saturday, February 18 and the cost of taking part is €200 for a team of four.

Classes and walks will be available to suit everyone’s needs and ability.

Irene Lynch explained to the Leader, “The aim of the challenge is to get as many people in our community and surrounding areas; young and old, fit and unfit, those interested in losing weight and those who just enjoy the social interaction of being out and about and outside their comfort zones when it comes to improving their overall health and well-being”.

Registration and group weigh-in takes place at the handball alley this Saturday, January 14 from 10am to 1pm.

The walking track around Abbeylara pitch will be one of the venues for activity, and there will also be fitness classes, bootcamp and boxercise at venues around Abbeylara, including walking routes in different locations.

There will be a presentation night for participants on Saturday, February 18 in Crawford’s.

Pre-booking is available by contacting Niall at 087 914 2179 or Irene on 087 150 8530.

You can also keep up to date and follow the group on their Facebook page ‘Let’s Do It’.