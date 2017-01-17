New countywide walking/hiking club in the offing in Longford

Plans are in place to set up a new walking/hiking club in Co Longford.

The club is the branchild of Sheila Mulleady of CoolKeen Adventures at Hazelwood Shopping Centre in Longford town who says that she has been inundated with queries from customers about setting up and becoming part of a walking club in this county.

She says that her next step is to join forces with Longford Sports Partnership so that the administrative side of the venture can be finalised.

“My plan is to focus on different places around the county first and when we have all those explored, we can move on to other locations,” added Ms Mulleady before pointing out that so many people had come into her store asking about a club to join.

“When I realised there wasn’t a walking/hiking club in the county, I thought to myself, well here is my chance to do something about that, so I got a map of Co Longford blown up and pinpointed all the places of interest.

“People came into the shop and showed a lot of interest in the map.”

From there, Ms Mulleady began gathering names from those interested in becoming members of the club and so far she has over 10 people.

“There is so much to see and do while walking or hiking here in Longford and also in Leitrim, Westmeath, Roscommon etc,” she added.

“Walking and hiking across the midlands would also be a great way to get fit and to brush up on historical and cultural knowledge as well!.”

Over the past few years work has commenced to enhance walking and hiking trails across the county.

Trails include the Ballinamuck Bog Walk; Commons North Woodland Walk; Longford/Clondra Greenway; Newcastle Woods; Royal Canal Way; Derrycasson Woods as well as many more including the much anticipated North Longford Rebel Trail.

If you would like to become part of something new and exciting in Co Longford or would love the opportunity to explore Cairn Hill and other such places then call Sheila on (086) 8637000 or drop into CoolKeen Adventures for more details.