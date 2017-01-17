Longford house prices show fastest growth

House prices in Longford grew at the fastest level in the country in 2016, with three-bed semis increasing by 41.8%, a national estate agents' survey has found.

The Real Estate Alliance Average House Price Survey revealed that prices in Longford had increased €55,000 to €78,000 over the past year.

The rise of over 40% compares with a national increase of 7.7%, but takes place off a very low price base and the background of a dwindling of excess housing stock in the county. That shortage of supply will drive a continued rise of 15% in house prices in Longford throughout 2017, REA agents have predicted.

“We predict that prices will rise to €90,000 in 2017 as Longford leaves an era of oversupply and recovers from a low base in house prices,” said Joe Brady of REA.