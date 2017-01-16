Down Memory Lane: Longford men appear in Vietman blockbuster

In 1987 – 30 years ago this year – two Co Longford men made history.

Stanley Kubrick's latest film on the Vietnam War, “Full Metal Jacket”, was released and held a special interest for Longford people, especially those from Killoe, as two local lads Sean and Tony Mimnagh played the parts of two US marines in the film.

The film itself paints a very real picture of what it was like in Vietnam, including some of the language which tends to be fairly colourful at times.

“Don't blame us for that, we didn't write the script”, the Killoe lads jokes.