Longford Center Parcs updates locals on leisure village progress

Center Parcs chiefs are to circulate a newsletter throughout the wider Ballymahon community every couple of months to update locals as to the planned development of its €233m holiday resort.

The announcement follows last week’s inaugural Longford Forest Community Forum meeting in Ballymahon.

Around 40 to 50 invited community representatives were on hand to hear about how plans are progressing to deliver the UK firm’s sixth holiday village and first such venture in Ireland.

They were provided by Center Parcs CEO Martin Dalby and the company’s Ireland Implementation Director, Chris Ruston.

Both men reiterated their desire to open the 395 acre site at Newcastle Wood in 2019 in a move that is also expected to bring 1,000 full and part time jobs to the region.

A similar presentation was provided by Longford County Council’s Head of Local Enterprise Michael Nevin as to the local authority’s role in supporting the development.

The company’s latest move, however, to ensure locals are kept fully briefed on an almost monthly basis, appeared to be well received by those present.

“There was a great turnout and it was all fairly straightforward,” a spokesperson said when asked about how last week’s meeting went.

“There will be a meeting (of the Community Forum) every quarter and we shall be publishing a newsletter every couple of months or so to keep everyone updated.

“That (newsletter), together, with a community liaison officer and the community forum, means there’s plenty of ways for people to be kept informed.”