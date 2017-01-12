Man accused of Longford murder appears in court

A man accused of murdering another man in Longford last November has been remanded in custody for a fourth time, writes Liam Cosgrove.

Rihards Lavickis, with an address at 2 Annaly Court, Longford appeared at a sitting of Cloverhill District Court last Thursday.

It was the 24-year-old's fourth time to appear in court since being charged with the murder of Akadiusz Czajkowski at Rue Noyal Chatillon, Townspark, Longford on November 1 2016.

Thirty-one-year-old Mr Czajkowski died after being fatally stabbed close to the Longford town shopping centre.

At last Thursday's court sitting in Cloverhill, Mr Lavickis was once more remanded in custody to appear back before the same court on February 2.