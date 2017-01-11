New Year bundle of joy for Ballymahon couple

The first baby born in Longford in 2017 was John Tomas Clancy from Ballymahon.

John Tomas who will be known as Tomas arrived into this world at 3:30am on January 1 last to proud parents Lisa and Séan.

He is the couple’s first child and was also the first baby born this year at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

Lisa, a native of Derry is a midwife at the hospital so when her healthy 9lb baby boy arrived safely last Sunday there were expressions of great joy not just among the Clancy family, but among Lisa’s colleagues too.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” a delighted, but tired Lisa told the Leader on Friday.

“He is named after his father and grandfather who are both John, but he will be called Tomas.”

Lisa said that John Tomas Clancy is healthy and well and absolutely loves his food!

“He is doing very well,” she smiled.

“I’m on maternity leave now and looking forward to spending time with my baby.”

Meanwhile, John Tomas’ dad Sean is a native of Ballymahon and the Clancys are now settling happily into a new life surrounded by their family and friends in the south Longford town.

“We are absolutely thrilled,” added Lisa.

“Tomas loves his food and seems very contented at the moment; it’s just great that he has arrived safely and is here with all of us now.”