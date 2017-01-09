Longford firm to welcome French student delegation

A Longford manufacturer is to play host to a group of 20 French third level students tomorrow (Tuesday) as it looks to cement its growing presence there.

The students, all of whom are enrolled at the CFSA-AFTEC Institute in Orléans, North Central France, are expected to make a presentation on market research carried out on behalf of Butler Manufacturing Services.

The study formed part of the group’s business with English course and focused largely on the BMS Stormbreaker together with its possible entry into the French marketHeaded up by its Managing Director and County Councillor Seamus Butler, BMS, has been selling sewage treatment plants to France and French overseas markets since the early 2000s.

The product is marketed as ‘Le Shannon’ in the French markets including Francophone Africa. The French party will arrive at BMS on the Strokestown Road, Longford at 10.00 am and spend until early afternoon with presentations on the work before being given a factory tour.

A visit to St Mel’s Cathedral has also been pencilled in with Longford County Council likewise hosting presentations on Longford’s history, its French connections and doing business in Longford.

Before the group leaves Longford, they will spend some free time around the shops and amenities of Longford town.