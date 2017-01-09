Gardai await post-mortem results after man is found dead at home in Longford

Gardai are not treating the circumstances behind the discovery of a man's body at his home in Longford town over the weekend as suspicious.

It's believed the man, who is originally from the Co Mayo area, had been out socialising in Longford with friends on Friday evening.

He was found unresponsive at his home at around 2pm the following afternoon and emergency services were called to the scene.

The man was brought to The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar where he was pronounced dead.

Gardai are this afternoon awaiting the results of a post-mortem, but are reportedly not treating the death as suspicious.