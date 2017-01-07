Breaking News: Gardaí in €200,000 drugs seizure at highly sophisticated grow house
Gardaí in Carrick on Shannon have discovered a cannabis grow house at a house in Aughavas, near Carrigallen, Co Leitrim and arrested one man.
During the course of the search a highly sophisticated grow house was discovered which had over 250 cannabis plants growing (subject to analysis) at a mature stage of growth.
The plants have an estimated street value of €200,000.
One man (early 50's) was arrested and is currently detained at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
The house is sealed off for a forensic technical examination which is taking place at this time.
