Longford homeowners reminded over looming property tax deadline in wake of €463m LPT cash boost for 2016

Households up and down the country handed over €463m to Revenue last year in Local Property Tax (LPT) returns, latest figures show.

The overall sum included €50m by way of prepayments and €70m in payments for 2015 and earlier years.

A further €8m was taken in through Household Charge (HHC) arrears.

Revenue officials said the figures was evidence of the high compliance rate that now existed in light of the additional 360,000 households which had recently been brought into its collection base.

"The vast majority of property owners fully comply with their LPT payment obligations, either in a single payment or with phased payments," said Collector-General, Michael Gladney.

"As long as payment obligations are being met, Revenue will automatically roll over existing payment methods for property owners who pay by direct debit or by deduction at source from pay/pension.”

The deadline to pay the property tax by debit/credit card or cheque is January 11th. Anyone who wants to pay by electronic cheque must confirm this with Revenue by the same date, and the payment will be deducted on March 21st.