War over Longford town council's former HQ

Issues over the plans for the development of the former town council HQ at the Market Square in Longford town were brought to a head at a recently held meeting of Longford Co Council when Cllr Mae Sexton (Ind) said that she would not rubber stamp any plan that was made without input from the members.

“I will be chaining myself to that building if plans go ahead without any consultation with us, the members,” she fumed.

“And I can tell you this much - I will not rubber stamp any plan that has already been made either; this is all just ridiculous.”