A pet in Longford is not just for Christmas

he Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD, is reminding dog owners this week that, under the microchipping regulations in force since March 2016, all dogs over 12 weeks of age must be microchipped and registered on an approved database.

The Minister also urged anyone thinking of giving a puppy or a dog as a present to buy or adopt from a reputable source, and to make themselves fully aware of the significant commitment, including financial, that becoming a pet owner represents.

“Seeing a pup in its home environment with its mother is a good way to verify this,” he added.

Meanwhile, with regards to the regulations on microchipping, the Minister said that obligations are on both the buyer and seller.

“I understand,” he continued, “that this is a significant change in the way people are accustomed to buying and dealing in animals, but these rules are vital to enable early reunification of lost dogs with owners, protect the welfare of dogs and to protect animals against sheep worrying”.

The Minister also went on to remind parents thinking of buying a dog as a pet for Christmas or for a present to give careful consideration to the future care of the animal.

“A number of animal welfare groups have recommended that people do not buy puppies as Christmas presents at all,” he continued. “If you are going to do so, please buy or adopt from a reputable source.

“A reputable dog breeder will have ensured that pups they sell are correctly microchipped and vaccinated and have the right paperwork. These procedures provide reassurance that the dog has probably been raised in proper conditions. There is no such reassurance where dogs are bought illegally and of unknown provenance”.

Concluding, the Minister noted that there are currently four authorised databases: Animark; Fido; The Irish Coursing Club and The Irish Kennel Club.

An authorised database must provide a certificate which indicates the owner and provides a form for changes of ownership to be registered.

Buyers and sellers are also required to indicate that they have verified the identity of the person they are dealing with.