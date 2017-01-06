-Boherquill Ramblers host walking event for Longford's St Christopher's

Boherquill Ramblers Walking Club will host a charity walk in conjunction with the Edgeworthstown branch of St Christopher’s Service from Streete Parish park on Sunday, January 8 next.

Complimentary refreshments will be served at the end and all age groups and all fitness levels are invited to take part in the event which will see some much needed funds being raised for the Longfordbased service that provides residential training and special school services for children and young people with special needs.

“St Christopher’s needs all the financial support we can give them,” said Brian Nerney of Boherquill Ramblers Walking Club.

“We hope to have a big turnout on the day; it will help to walk off the Christmas excesses!”

For more information, please contact Brian on (086) 2596656 or email brian.nerney@gmail.com

Alternatively, log onto www.boherquillram