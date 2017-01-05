Geraldine is Tesco Longford Community Person of the Year

It was a day for celebration on Friday, December 16, as Longford town woman Geraldine Quinn was crowned Tesco Longford Community Person of the Year.

“It's the seventh running of the Tesco Longford Community Person of the Year,” explained Tesco Community Champion, Paul Connell. “Previous winners have included Tidy Towns' Andy O'Dowd, the Community Gardaí and Bishop Emeritus Colm O'Reilly.

“Early in the year, we leave out questionnaires and ask people to nominate their own person of the year.

“The person would generally have an active role in the community.”

Geraldine certainly fit that bill, as Paul pointed out her tremendous work with Longford Tidy Towns.

“All of the work she does - in good and bad weather - she's out there trying to make Longford a better place overall and a tidier place for all those who are passing through.”

There was also a runner up in this year's event, with Veronica Naughton being nominated for her work on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society and Temple Street Children's Hospital.

All the past winners were in attendance at the awards, and some tea, coffee and refreshments were enjoyed following the presentation.

Adding that everyone enjoyed the afternoon, Paul concluded by stressing the importance of rewarding those who are working to improve the community.

“We feel that in the calendar year, we should do something for the people who are trying to make Longford a better place. We feel they need some recognition.”