Granard shocked by tragic death

Tributes have been pouring in for Granard woman Jennie McGivney (80) who lost her life following a car accident on December 30 last.

Mrs McGivney was very well known in the north Longford area and was a popular and highly-respected member of the local community.

Parish Priest in Granard, Fr Simon Cadam said Mrs McGivney was a woman of great generosity who had a wonderful sense of community and was loved by her family and grandchildren.

Formerly Jennie Harte, she married the late Pat McGivney of Granardkill and together the couple had seven children.

Her son, John Noel is the owner of the Manor Nursing Home in Edgeworthstown.

“Jennie worked very hard all her life and built a beautiful home for herself and her family,” said Fr Cadam before pointing out that “she gave her family great wings to reach their destiny”.

He added; “She had a great love of the community; she attended Mass regularly here at St Mary’s and she loved bingo”.

Mrs McGivney was also regarded as wonderful cook in Granard and her brown bread and boxty became a regular topic for conversation.

“She was a great member of our community and will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved her,” added Fr Cadam.

“On behalf of St Mary’s I want to extend my sympathies to the family of a great mother.”

Meanwhile, local area representative in Granard, Cllr PJ Reilly (FF) said that everyone knew Mrs McGivney and she would be dearly missed by so many people in the community.

“Jennie was a very active woman; she was still driving her car and was very involved in the community,” he added.

“Everyone is deeply shocked by these tragic circumstances that ended Jennie’s life.”

Cllr Reilly went on to say that one of the late Mrs McGivney’s favourite pastimes was bingo and she was travelling back from a game when the accident occurred last Thursday night.

“She was a wonderful woman who loved her family and friends and lived life to the full capacity,” Cllr Reilly said.

Gardaí believe that the single vehicle collision which claimed the Granard woman’s life occurred when the car which she was driving struck a ditch.

The collision occurred on a local road at Keenagh near Ballyjamesduff and the scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Mrs McGivney is survived by her children Anne, John Noel, Martha, Kate, Padraig, Sinead and Donal; daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Mrs McGivney was laid to rest following Funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Granard yesterday, Tuesday. May she Rest in Peace.