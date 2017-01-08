Road improvement works at Corina Crossroads, which is halfway between Ballymahon and Kenagh, commenced last week, and local Cllr Pat O'Toole (FF) has warmly welcomed the developments.

“This junction has been the scene of numerous accidents down through the years and Longford Co Council engineering staff and the landowner concerned are to be highly commended for coming to an agreement and enabling the improvement works to be carried out,” he added.

“These works will greatly improve the sightlines and visibility along this dangerous stretch of road and it is anticipated that the works will be completed by early January.

“These improvement works will also serve as a major boost to the road networks in the area.”