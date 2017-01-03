Update: Woman airlifted to Beaumont Hospital following Longford road crash

A woman has been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital following serious injuries she sustained in a road crash on the N55 in Longford between Edgeworthstown and Carrickboy.

The collision, involving a truck and a car, occurred at approximately 2.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday, January 3).



A Garda spokesperson said a woman, the sole occupant of the car, was airlifted to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries and she's in a stable condition.



Gardaí from Granard, assisted by the emergency services, attended the scene of the crash.



The spokesperson added, “The road remains closed for technical examination and investigations are ongoing.”





