Longford road closure: Diversions in place between Ballymahon and Edgeworthstown following serious crash

Motorists are advised that diversions are in place.



It is understood that two vehicles were involved in the collision which occurred at Croshea Cross shortly before lunchtime.



A number of people were involved in the collision and the extent of their injuries is not known.



Gardaí are saying that the road closure is likely to remain for the next couple of hours.



In the interim, road users are advised that southbound traffic should divert at Edgeworthstown and take the N4 to Longford.



While northbound traffic should divert at Ballymahon, travel via Kenagh to Longford and then take the N4 to Edgeworthstown.