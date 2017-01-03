Longford schools invited to apply for €1m digital strategy fund

Primary and post primary schools across Co Longford could be set to reap the benefits of a new government led €1m digital strategy fund.

Longford/Westmeath Deputy, Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran welcomed this morning’s announcement of the seven figure investment in ICT infrastructure grants for local primary and post-primary schools.

“The investment marks the start of the implementation of the government’s five year plan €210 Million Digital Strategy for Schools and I am delighted to see this funding now being rolled out across the constituency,” said Deputy Moran. Westmeath schools are to receive approximately €663,844 while Longford schools will get in the region of €342,893.

The Digital Strategy ICT Infrastructure Grant for 2016/2017 is worth approximately €4,000 for a 100 pupil school and approximately €11,000 for a 500 pupil school at primary level. At post-primary level, the grant is worth circa €15,000 for a 500 student school, and over €27,000 for a 1,000 student school.

The funding will support the development and implementation of an eLearning Plan for each school to embed ICT in teaching and learning.

Deputy Moran said Education Minister Richard Bruton’s investment in digital technology is vital for our young people’s future.

“In particular, their ability to think critically and develop solutions in the digital world will be vital for their prospects in life and this is what today’s announcement is all about,” said Deputy Moran.

Deputy Moran added that the Government’s Digital Strategy for Schools sets out a clear vision that is focussed on realising the potential of digital technologies to transform the learning experiences of students.

While we are introducing coding and computer science into the curriculum, we must also invest in the ICT infrastructure of our schools. That is why we are making €30m in ICT grants available to schools in the coming weeks. In the next five years we will invest €210m in our schools.”