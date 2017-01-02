Longford people must take responsibility for themselves

The matter of taking personal responsibility for safety on the county’s roads was addressed in detail during last week’s JPC meeting in Longford.

Luke Casey a member of the committee said that while the Garda road safety initiative was both a significant and important venture, at this stage, he added, there was any amount of high vis jackets in the communities.

“People working on farms and with machinery often shy away from those jackets,” he added.

“Perhaps armbands or belts would be a better measure.”

Responding to Mr Casey, Superintendent Jim Delaney said that the responsibility for safety lay with the people themselves.

“If someone is working or walking at the side of the road, they should ensure their own safety by wearing a high vis jacket,” he added.

“If they feel that the yellow jacket is not appropriate then it is up to them to go get an armband.”

He went on to remind members that the safety initiative currently running in conjunction with a number of local agencies, was about awareness and creating more awareness in the community.

“It is imperative that we reinforce this message,” added Superintendent Delaney.

“People must take responsibility for making themselves visible when they are out on the road.”