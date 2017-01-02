Longford/Westmeath ETB awards ceremony

LWETB Further Education & Training hosted an Awards ceremony on Thursday, December 1 for 150 students who turned out on a cold and foggy winter's night to be presented with their QQI Certificates.

Certificates were awarded at Levels 1 – 6 for Computers, Language, Childcare, Healthcare, Horticulture and Employability Skills. We extend our congratulations to all learners on their achievements in 2016.

There is a wealth of Education & Training options for students in County Longford and surrounding areas. New courses are starting in January 2017 including Horticulture, Computers, Mathematics, Bookkeeping & Accounts.

Contact us in Longford 043 3345474, Granard 043 6686211, Ballymahon 0906438009, or alternatively contact the Guidance Service on 043 3348177.